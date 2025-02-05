Cable One, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.95 (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Cable One has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cable One to earn $37.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Price Performance

CABO traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $285.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,409. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.86 and a 200-day moving average of $362.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $276.12 and a fifty-two week high of $513.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $554.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CABO

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.