Cable One, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.95 (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.
Cable One has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years. Cable One has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cable One to earn $37.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.
Cable One Price Performance
CABO traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $285.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,409. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.86 and a 200-day moving average of $362.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $276.12 and a fifty-two week high of $513.70.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
