Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 401 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

