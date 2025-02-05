Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,111 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 23,422.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the second quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.95 million, a P/E ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

