Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 399.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,227 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Sony Group by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

