Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,789,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 178,999 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,486,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,053,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $102.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.07.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

