Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,298 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 1,094.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 613,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 562,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Workday by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 655,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after acquiring an additional 506,812 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 10.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,415,000 after acquiring an additional 480,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,003,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 17,001.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 285,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 284,266 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $259.73 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $17,840,007.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,826.41. The trade was a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $1,378,788.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,458. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 438,819 shares of company stock valued at $113,142,592. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

