Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 11,275 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth $13,695,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of SG stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.19 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $45.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $173.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.67 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $265,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,628,000.53. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 4,347 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $148,015.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 140,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,283.10. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,877 shares of company stock valued at $23,466,012. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

