Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 24,314 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 46.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 208,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 65.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 484,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 191,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CECO opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $983.29 million, a PE ratio of 85.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.