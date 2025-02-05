Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter valued at $77,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onestream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Onestream in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Onestream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Onestream from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $265,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 9,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $295,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,709,787 shares of company stock worth $231,177,930 in the last ninety days.
Onestream Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OS opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27. Onestream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $35.39.
Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Onestream
OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.
