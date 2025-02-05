Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 79 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $271.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.81 and a one year high of $275.91.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.