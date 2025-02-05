Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,067 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. This trade represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,981 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $173.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $141.21 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.