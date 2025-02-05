Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.31 and a 12-month high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.