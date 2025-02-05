Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,806.46 ($47.51) and last traded at GBX 3,804.90 ($47.49), with a volume of 1201107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,770 ($47.05).

Caledonia Investments Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,027.10 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,537.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,488.48.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.50 ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Investments had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 86.28%.

Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 19.69 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,897.02%.

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.