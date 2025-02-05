Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Here’s Why

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.64 and last traded at C$3.62. Approximately 1,464,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,255,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital lowered Canopy Growth from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEED

Canopy Growth Trading Up 22.8 %

Canopy Growth Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$306.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00.

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.