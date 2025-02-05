Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.
Capital Properties Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CPTP remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Capital Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.75.
About Capital Properties
