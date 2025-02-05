Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Capital Properties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CPTP remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. Capital Properties has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Get Capital Properties alerts:

About Capital Properties

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.