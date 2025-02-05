Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Capri had a positive return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Capri updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Capri Trading Down 13.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,042,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,358. Capri has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

