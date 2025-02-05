Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 571,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 774,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAPR. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $650.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 868.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

