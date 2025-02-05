CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Buys 185 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,657.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.54. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $93.89 and a 12-month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

