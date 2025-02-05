CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 0.9% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

