CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IYR opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

