Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 397,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $42,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWST. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $50,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 487,661 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,898,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 848,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,465,000 after purchasing an additional 151,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,924,000. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CWST stock opened at $107.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.08, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $114.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.