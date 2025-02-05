Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,115 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE RSG opened at $219.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.06 and a 1 year high of $221.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.24.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

