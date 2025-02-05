Cassia Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 405.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $102.82 and a one year high of $123.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

