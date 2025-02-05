Catalina Capital Group LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter.

NBH opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0542 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

