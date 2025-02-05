Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Should You Sell?

Ceiba Investments (LON:CBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27). 65,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 57,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Ceiba Investments Stock Down 10.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.60 million, a P/E ratio of -537.50 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Ceiba Investments Company Profile

Investing in real estate and other real assets in Cuba

