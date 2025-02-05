Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$1,741,689.20 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.66, for a total value of C$1,741,689.20.
Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 2nd, Mandeep Chawla sold 9,704 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total value of C$1,160,059.44.
Celestica Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of TSE CLS opened at C$189.03 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$47.98 and a 1 year high of C$194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$142.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.79. The stock has a market cap of C$22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
