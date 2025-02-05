Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$1,741,689.20 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.66, for a total value of C$1,741,689.20.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mandeep Chawla sold 9,704 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total value of C$1,160,059.44.

Shares of TSE CLS opened at C$189.03 on Wednesday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$47.98 and a 1 year high of C$194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$142.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.79. The stock has a market cap of C$22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Celestica to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$72.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$96.75.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

