Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 198.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,120 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 2,244.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 200,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 122.59% and a negative net margin of 82.28%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLBT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

About Cellebrite DI

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.