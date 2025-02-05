Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Cencora has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Cencora has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cencora to earn $16.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Performance

COR traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,642. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $262.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares in the company, valued at $74,283,064.32. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on COR. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.40.

View Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.