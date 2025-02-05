Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.250- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $67.10. Centene has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 17,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $1,015,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,712.75. This represents a 736.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 45,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,276. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

