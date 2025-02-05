CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 675 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 253,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance
IPG opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $35.17.
Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
