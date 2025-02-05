CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 675 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 253,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

