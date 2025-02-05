CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 471 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 23,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $264.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.43.

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $102,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,506,290. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total transaction of $1,883,993.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 278,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,939,787.20. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,935 shares of company stock worth $66,966,954. 38.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $316.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.38. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $324.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of -236.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

