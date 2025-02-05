Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Up 31.6% – Should You Buy?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 31.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 677,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 632% from the average session volume of 92,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Century Lithium Stock Up 31.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Century Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.