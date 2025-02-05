Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Up 31.6% – Time to Buy?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 31.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 677,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 632% from the average session volume of 92,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.30.

About Century Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.