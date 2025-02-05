Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Trading Up 31.6% – Should You Buy?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) traded up 31.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 677,238 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 632% from the average session volume of 92,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Century Lithium Stock Up 31.6 %
The firm has a market cap of C$37.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Century Lithium
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Century Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.