CFM Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 77.3% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,956,404.35. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,177 shares of company stock worth $12,649,328 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.37.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $100.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

