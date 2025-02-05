CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$178.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$178.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$169.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. CGI has a 1-year low of C$132.06 and a 1-year high of C$175.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

