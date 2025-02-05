Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 305 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 314.50 ($3.93), with a volume of 317111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($3.98).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.87) target price on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 429.50 ($5.36).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 337.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 364.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £848.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,847.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 15.70 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chemring Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,363.64%.

In other news, insider James Mortensen bought 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £30,021.25 ($37,470.36). Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

