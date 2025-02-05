Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

Shares of EXE stock opened at $103.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.48.

In related news, Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $4,343,978.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,915.58. This represents a 89.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

