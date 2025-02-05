Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,721 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.90.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $128.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $127.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

