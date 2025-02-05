China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
CJJD opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.59.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
