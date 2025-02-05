China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of China Pharma stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
China Pharma Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than China Pharma
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.