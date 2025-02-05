Choreo LLC Acquires 26,056 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $63,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $248.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $205.93 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

