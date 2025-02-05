Choreo LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 441,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,107 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

