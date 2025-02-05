Choreo LLC Has $19.13 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Choreo LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 149,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $158.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

