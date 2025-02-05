Choreo LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,201 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,768,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,446 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.1% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,126. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $440.23 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.75 and a 1 year high of $634.59. The firm has a market cap of $191.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $458.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADBE. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

