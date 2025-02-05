Choreo LLC Has $9.64 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its position in ServiceNow by 57.0% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,802,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,010.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,081.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $961.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $208.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.90, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,010.94, for a total transaction of $76,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,115.38. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

