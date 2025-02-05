Choreo LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 6.1% of Choreo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Choreo LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $427,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $419.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $417.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $321.29 and a 52 week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.