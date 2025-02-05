Christopher William Degnan Sells 12,782 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $2,324,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 308,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,045,786.68. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $2,009,841.68.

On Monday, December 2nd, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total transaction of $2,224,834.92.

On Thursday, November 21st, Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $12,916,466.64.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $189.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.09.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.