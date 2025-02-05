Clayton Financial Group LLC Has $11.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $203.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.66. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

