Clayton Financial Group LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clayton Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $111.31 and a 52 week high of $135.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

